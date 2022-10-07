Soda City Live: Help is here through the Youth Mental Health First Aid training

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The statistics are alarming in our country when it comes to the number of young people dealing with poor mental health. Self-injury and suicide in kids ages five to 17 have gone up 45% in the first half of last year.

Help is here. LRADAC - an acronym for Lexington Richland Alcohol Drug Abuse Council - is holding a Youth Mental Health First Aid training.

Dr. Pam Imm is the Mental Health First Aid Project Manager for LRADAC. And Dr. Cyndee Richburg-Cotton is with Brookland Lakeview Empowerment Center, another organizer of the workshop.

Several pediatric organizations are declaring youth mental health a national emergency. So Monday, October 31, you can attend training at LRADAC’s Education Center. That’s at 2711 Colonial Drive in Columbia. The event is from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This free certification course teaches vital skills that enable participants to assist youth who are experiencing a mental health or substance misuse challenge in both crisis and non-crisis situations.

A young person you know could be experiencing a mental health problem and you can learn how to help. This is a great way for people in the fields of education, law enforcement, healthcare, and recovery support to make a real difference in the lives of our youth and our communities.

Space is limited, so register now by clicking here. For more information on the training, e-mail bcantu@lradac.org.

The funding for this event was awarded to community partners LRADAC and the Brookland Lakeview Empowerment Center.

