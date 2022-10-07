Soda City Live: Help is here through the Youth Mental Health First Aid training
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The statistics are alarming in our country when it comes to the number of young people dealing with poor mental health. Self-injury and suicide in kids ages five to 17 have gone up 45% in the first half of last year.
Help is here. LRADAC - an acronym for Lexington Richland Alcohol Drug Abuse Council - is holding a Youth Mental Health First Aid training.
Mental Health Info by Hannah Robinson on Scribd
Dr. Pam Imm is the Mental Health First Aid Project Manager for LRADAC. And Dr. Cyndee Richburg-Cotton is with Brookland Lakeview Empowerment Center, another organizer of the workshop.
Several pediatric organizations are declaring youth mental health a national emergency. So Monday, October 31, you can attend training at LRADAC’s Education Center. That’s at 2711 Colonial Drive in Columbia. The event is from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This free certification course teaches vital skills that enable participants to assist youth who are experiencing a mental health or substance misuse challenge in both crisis and non-crisis situations.
A young person you know could be experiencing a mental health problem and you can learn how to help. This is a great way for people in the fields of education, law enforcement, healthcare, and recovery support to make a real difference in the lives of our youth and our communities.
Space is limited, so register now by clicking here. For more information on the training, e-mail bcantu@lradac.org.
The funding for this event was awarded to community partners LRADAC and the Brookland Lakeview Empowerment Center.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.