SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Claire Bryant releases her debut album, “Whole Heart”

Soda City Live: Claire Bryant releases her debut album, “Whole Heart”
Soda City Live: Claire Bryant releases her debut album, “Whole Heart”(Claire Bryant)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A musical treat for you today by a South Carolina musician who just released her debut solo album. One thing very interesting about this is where she launched the album: Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.

Claire Bryant is the assistant professor of Cello and Coordinator for Community Engagement at the University of South Carolina School of Music. Her new album is called Whole Heart.

Claire chose the prison for her release as she’s part of a program in our South Carolina prisons helping inmates hit a good note. As a native of Camden, she has been offering weeklong songwriting workshops at Lee Correctional Institution over the past decade as part of a criminal justice initiative.

Claire is the co-founder of the Carnegie Hall-affiliated chamber music collective Decoda.

“Sharing this significant moment with the incarcerated residents is not only to announce the return of Decoda’s renowned songwriting program, Music for Transformation, but it’s my chance to give an exclusive and memorable experience to people who are often forgotten by society,” Bryant said.

The program facilitates intensive songwriting and music-making workshops with Lee residents alongside Decoda musicians. It is designed to empower participants to discover their own creative voice and develop collaborative skills, which build and hone soft skills that are vital for reform during incarceration and for a successful re-entry into society. Since 2014, the program has yielded more than 125 original songs written by the men at Lee Correctional alongside Decoda artists. It is set to return in the spring of 2023.

The impact of these projects has proven to be transformative for the communities in which they take place and for the individuals who participate. The program has helped participants at Lee to expand their small music program into a self-run, comprehensive, year-round set of classes and workshops that serves more than 200 residents.

Claire also is sharing with WIS viewers her upcoming project, Lullaby Project in partnership with Carnegie Hall. As part of Bridging Our Distances, UofSC’s School of Music’s community engagement arm, the Lullaby Project would include three songwriting workshops over the course of the 2022-2023 school year.

As a national partner with Carnegie Hall, their small teams of UofSC students and faculty will write new lullabies alongside people experiencing pregnancy and new families in partnership with several community organizations such as the SC Department of Corrections (Camille Graham Correctional Center), Transitions Homeless Center, and Prisma Health (Perinatal Awareness for Successful Outcomes).

The first songwriting workshop is scheduled for October 29 at Camille Graham Correctional Institution in Columbia.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for...
Woman sentenced to prison after knowingly selling uncut fentanyl, causing a man’s death
It happened on US 176 near Big Oaks Drive around 5:45 p.m.
Motorcyclist killed after being ejected, run over by another motorcyclist, troopers say
Columbia police officer passes away during fitness assessment
Family, friends gather for funeral of CPD officer who died during fitness assessment
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash stalls traffic on I-20 west near I-77
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash stalls traffic on I-20 west near I-77
While details remain limited, Governor Henry McMaster gave additional insight on what law...
McMaster suggests school shooter hoax calls may have come from “same place”

Latest News

Eddie Benton (LEFT) is the executive director of Daybreak Lifecare Center. And Wendy Gillard...
Soda City Live: Run for Life - a race to the finish
Soda City Live: The return of Oktoberfest Columbia
Soda City Live: Nashville Songwriters in the Round c
Soda City Live: Nashville Songwriters in the Round
Annual Isabel Law Breakfast to Raise Money in the Fight against Breast Cancer