Soda City Live: 6th Annual Red Wing Reunion

FILE PHOTO of roller skates
FILE PHOTO of roller skates(WSAW)
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The impact of a local skating rink has outlasted the establishment itself.

Those who are old enough to remember the weekends at Red Wing Roller Way know how fun it was, and one group is hoping to keep the memory going with an annual event filled with fellowship and skating.

The 6th Annual Red Wing Reunion will take place Saturday, Oct. 15th at the Three Fountains Skating Rink in West Columbia from noon until 4 a.m.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $17 at the door.

