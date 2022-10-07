Soda City Live: 6th Annual Red Wing Reunion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The impact of a local skating rink has outlasted the establishment itself.

Those who are old enough to remember the weekends at Red Wing Roller Way know how fun it was, and one group is hoping to keep the memory going with an annual event filled with fellowship and skating.

The 6th Annual Red Wing Reunion will take place Saturday, Oct. 15th at the Three Fountains Skating Rink in West Columbia from noon until 4 a.m.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $17 at the door.

Skate by Hannah Robinson on Scribd

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.