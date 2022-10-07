SkyView
Richland Two incident under investigation in alleged assault

Richland Two
Richland Two(Chris Joseph)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - A teacher in Richland School District Two is under investigation for an alleged assault. An incident report from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened at 1141 Kelly Mill Rd, Kelly Mill Middle School on Sept. 22.

The report says two 7th-grade students were “horseplaying” when a teacher stepped in to separate the two. The report indicates they put one of the students into a headlock, “allegedly causing injury to his neck.”

RCSD said the incident is currently under investigation and there have been no charges filed.

WIS will update this story as we learn more.

