RCSD searching for Parklane Road burglary suspects

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re looking for two men involved in a break-in at a Columbia convenience store.

At around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 investigators say two men were spotted on surveillance footage at the Circle K in the 7900 block of Parklane Rd. RCSD said one of them used a rock to smash the front window. Once inside he filled a trash bag with cigarettes and chewing tobacco.

Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the men is being asked to contact their local law enforcement or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

