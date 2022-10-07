SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police: Man accused of throwing dog from bridge, says witches made him do it

Officials said the 1-year-old, brown-and-white pit bull-type dog did not show any visible signs...
Officials said the 1-year-old, brown-and-white pit bull-type dog did not show any visible signs of injury but was clearly shaken by the incident.(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities say he threw a dog from a bridge, according to Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement.

Officers were called to respond to reports of a man tossing a dog from a bridge off Highway 11 in Spartanburg.

After speaking with a witness, authorities found a man holding a dog in a chokehold.

Officers said the man told him witches told him to throw the dog from a 34-foot bridge twice.

He also mentioned he was the dog’s owner but released ownership to the county.

Officials said the 1-year-old, brown-and-white pit bull-type dog did not show any visible signs of injury but was clearly shaken by the incident.

The dog was taken to Greenville County Animal Care for assessment.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for...
Woman sentenced to prison after knowingly selling uncut fentanyl, causing a man’s death
It happened on US 176 near Big Oaks Drive around 5:45 p.m.
Motorcyclist killed after being ejected, run over by another motorcyclist, troopers say
Columbia police officer passes away during fitness assessment
Family, friends gather for funeral of CPD officer who died during fitness assessment
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash stalls traffic on I-20 west near I-77
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash stalls traffic on I-20 west near I-77
While details remain limited, Governor Henry McMaster gave additional insight on what law...
McMaster suggests school shooter hoax calls may have come from “same place”

Latest News

4 face child abuse charges
Solicitor details horrifying abuse of Upstate 8-year-old girl
Soda City Live: Claire Bryant releases her debut album, “Whole Heart”
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Judge blocks restrictive Ohio abortion law as suit proceeds
FILE - The aftermath of a Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen...
Russia strikes annexed area; more bodies found in Kharkiv
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian’s wrath