SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Nonprofit honors fallen CPD officer with memorial run

Columbia police officer passes away during fitness assessment
Columbia police officer passes away during fitness assessment(Columbia Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The nonprofit Running 4 Heroes Inc. honored a fallen CPD officer with a memorial run.

The organization said a memorial flag was run a mile in recognition of Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley. Owens-Riley died of cardiac arrest on Sept. 24 while undergoing a CPD Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. His funeral was held on Oct. 6. and he was posthumously inducted into the team.

Running 4 Heroes Inc. is a nonprofit that raises funds and awareness for first responders that fall in the line of duty. The organization will send the flag to Owens-Riley’s family along with a personalized note.

The organization also honored Officer Drew Barr this year. Barr was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call and was shot by a suspect.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for...
Woman sentenced to prison after knowingly selling uncut fentanyl, causing a man’s death
It happened on US 176 near Big Oaks Drive around 5:45 p.m.
Motorcyclist killed after being ejected, run over by another motorcyclist, troopers say
Columbia police officer passes away during fitness assessment
Family, friends gather for funeral of CPD officer who died during fitness assessment
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash stalls traffic on I-20 west near I-77
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash stalls traffic on I-20 west near I-77
While details remain limited, Governor Henry McMaster gave additional insight on what law...
McMaster suggests school shooter hoax calls may have come from “same place”

Latest News

The Justice Stewart Food Pantry was named in honor of Stewart, a graduate of Richland Northeast...
Church donates $3000 to establish food pantry at Richland Northeast High School
wis
FIRST ALERT- Temperatures will fall this weekend and creep back up early next week.
4 face child abuse charges
Investigators detail horrifying abuse of Upstate 8-year-old girl
Soda City Spotlight: Brewery Hopping with Ken Walker