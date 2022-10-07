Nonprofit honors fallen CPD officer with memorial run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The nonprofit Running 4 Heroes Inc. honored a fallen CPD officer with a memorial run.

The organization said a memorial flag was run a mile in recognition of Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley. Owens-Riley died of cardiac arrest on Sept. 24 while undergoing a CPD Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. His funeral was held on Oct. 6. and he was posthumously inducted into the team.

Running 4 Heroes Inc. is a nonprofit that raises funds and awareness for first responders that fall in the line of duty. The organization will send the flag to Owens-Riley’s family along with a personalized note.

The organization also honored Officer Drew Barr this year. Barr was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call and was shot by a suspect.

