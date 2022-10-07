SkyView
Mom charged with murder in hot car death of 6-month-old daughter

Ivy Lynn Lee, 23, is charged with second-degree murder.
Ivy Lynn Lee, 23, is charged with second-degree murder.(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By Johnathan Manning and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – A mom was charged Thursday with second-degree murder in the hot car death of her 6-month-old daughter.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said Ivy Lynn Lee, 23, left her daughter Carissa Lewis in her hot vehicle in August.

Deputies said when Lee returned to her vehicle, she drove for approximately five minutes before flagging down a deputy on the roadway. However, officials said Lee told deputies two different stories, first claiming the child was not even in the car.

Family members told KPLC that Lee had a similar experience in 2019 when she left another child, who was 2 months old at the time, unattended in a vehicle.

Lee pleaded guilty to criminal mischief in that case.

Copyright 2022 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

