SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man arrested after dog thrown from bridge in Spartanburg Co, officials say

Shanon Lee Cantrell
Shanon Lee Cantrell(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement said a man now faces an animal cruelty charge after a dog was thrown from a bridge.

The Environmental Enforcement said on Oct. 3, officers responded to a call of someone tossing a dog from a bridge located on Highway 11 in the Fingerville area.

After speaking with a witness, officials found a man holding a dog in a chokehold.

43-year-old Shanon Lee Cantrell told officials that “witches” told him to throw the dog from a 34-foot bridge twice. He mentioned that he was the owner of the dog and released ownership to the county.

The Environmental Enforcement said officials secured a warrant for Cantrell’s arrest for violating state statute 47-1-40 (B) ill-treatment of animals.

Cantrell is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

Officials said the one-year-old brown-and-white pitbull-type dog did not show any visible signs of injury but was clearly shaken by the incident. He was taken to Greenville County Animal Care for assessment.

MORE NEWS: Major lane shift on I-85 S near Pelham Road exit

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for...
Woman sentenced to prison after knowingly selling uncut fentanyl, causing a man’s death
It happened on US 176 near Big Oaks Drive around 5:45 p.m.
Motorcyclist killed after being ejected, run over by another motorcyclist, troopers say
Columbia police officer passes away during fitness assessment
Family, friends gather for funeral of CPD officer who died during fitness assessment
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash stalls traffic on I-20 west near I-77
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash stalls traffic on I-20 west near I-77
Parents react to active shooter hoax at Blythewood High School
“It destroyed me,” Parents react to active shooter hoax at Blythewood High School

Latest News

File photo of voting stickers.
Voter registration deadline nears ahead of November elections
Quinton Simon
2 days since toddler disappeared from his Chatham Co. home
Lancaster police Q&A
Lancaster Police investigating homicide after man shot and killed outside home
wis
FIRST ALERT- Warmer today but a little cooler for the weekend