Lancaster Police investigating homicide after man shot and killed outside home

The victim has yet to be identified.
Lancaster police Q&A
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster Police are investigating a homicide that took place Thursday night.

Officers responded to a shooting on Cedar Street around 9 pm. where they found a man lying on the ground outside a home with a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and no other injuries or incidents were reported.

The case is being investigated and anyone with information should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388, or the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line (803) 289-6040.

