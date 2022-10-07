Lancaster Police investigating homicide after man shot and killed outside home

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster Police are investigating a homicide that took place Thursday night.

Officers responded to a shooting on Cedar Street around 9 pm. where they found a man lying on the ground outside a home with a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and no other injuries or incidents were reported.

The victim has yet to be identified.

The case is being investigated and anyone with information should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388, or the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line (803) 289-6040.

Also Read: Former Chester County sheriff ordered to report to prison next week, court documents say

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.