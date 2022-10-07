SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Iowa reporter announces on newscast that she is transgender

FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several Transgender Pride flags. A television reporter in Des Moines,...
FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several Transgender Pride flags. A television reporter in Des Moines, Iowa, announced on air that she will now publicly identify as a transgender woman.(Ted Eytan / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines television reporter announced this week on a newscast that she will publicly identify as a transgender woman.

Nora J.S. Reichardt of WOI-TV said that for a long time she didn’t think she would be able to reveal her identity on air.

She made the announcement on the same day that she filed for a name change.

She is not the first reporter to make that announcement. ESPN journalist M.A. Voepel announced in a tweet in August that he is transitioning and would use male pronouns.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for...
Woman sentenced to prison after knowingly selling uncut fentanyl, causing a man’s death
It happened on US 176 near Big Oaks Drive around 5:45 p.m.
Motorcyclist killed after being ejected, run over by another motorcyclist, troopers say
Columbia police officer passes away during fitness assessment
Family, friends gather for funeral of CPD officer who died during fitness assessment
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash stalls traffic on I-20 west near I-77
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash stalls traffic on I-20 west near I-77
While details remain limited, Governor Henry McMaster gave additional insight on what law...
McMaster suggests school shooter hoax calls may have come from “same place”

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Warmer today but a little cooler for the weekend
The shelter says the kennels will be “covered” and adoption counselors will be outside of the...
Dorchester Paws hosting ‘black out’ adoption event
The pink diamond was auctioned off at $49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022,...
Rare pink diamond sold at auction breaks world record price
Police, witnesses react to deadly stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip
Police identify suspect in Las Vegas Strip stabbing that left 2 dead