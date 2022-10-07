SkyView
Gamecocks head to Kentucky in SEC showdown

By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday will see a Southeastern Conference showdown as the Gamecocks travel to Kentucky. Saturday’s game is set for Kroger Field in Lexington, KY with a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

This will be the 34th time the Gamecocks and the Wildcats have met on the field. The first time in the series was in 1937.

Prior to the Gamecocks joining the SEC in 1992 the teams only played three times, once in 1937, 1978, and 1981.

