Furry Friend Friday - Tacoma

Tacoma is a two-month-old kitten up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tacoma is a two-month-old kitten up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Tacoma’s name comes from her special rescue story. A Toyota Tacoma had broken down on the side of interstate 126. Aldrin, from Schroeder’s Towing, arrived at the scene to meet the customer. While loading the car, he heard a bunch of squeals and found little tiny Tacoma huddled on top of the tire crying for help! Aldrin and his coworker Jesse kept Tacoma safe and brought her to Pawmetto Lifeline so she can find the loving home she deserves!

Tacoma is such a sweetheart and a big snuggle bug! She loves to cuddle up on your shoulder and fall asleep. Tacoma is very playful and great with other cats and kittens! She is a big talker too!

Tacoma and all her friends can’t wait to meet you this Saturday, October 8 at the Subaru Loves Pets reduced-fee adoption event from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.  Join us at “Camp Pawmetto” for this fun camping-themed event hosted by McDaniels Subaru! 

Dogs 35 pounds and up are only $50 and cats and kittens are $25 or 2 kittens for $40! Adoption fees￼ include spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, a microchip with free registration, and a free bag of goodies from our McDaniels Subaru friends for your new adventure buddy! Get a head start on the adoption process by completing an adoption application online before your visit at www.pawmettolifeline.org!

