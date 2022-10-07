SkyView
FIRST ALERT- Temperatures will fall this weekend and creep back up early next week.

By Von Gaskin
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • Sunny and dry weather is expected for the weekend with highs in the 70s
  • Morning lows will start in the 50s this weekend
  • In the tropics, we are watching Tropical Storm Julia
First Alert Summary

A cold front will cross the area tonight which will bring some clouds but no rain. However, it brings in cooler weather for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s and for Sunday, we’ll be in the mid 70s,

Saturday will be a little breezy but both days for the weekend come with sunshine and a few passing clouds.

Dry skies will continue Monday-Wednesday with upper 70s and sunshine.

Our next chance of rain is for Thursday and Friday as a cold front nears the region.

In the tropics we are watching, Tropical Storm Julia, the track is westward throughout the Caribbean Sea into Central America around Nicaragua but Sunday.

Forecast Update

Saturday: Cooler temperatures with lows in the mid 50s and highs reaching the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies

Sunday: 50s in the morning and highs reaching the mid 70s

Monday: Sun & clouds with lows near 50 in the morning and highs reaching the mid 70s by the afternoon

Tuesday: Upper 70s with mostly sunny skies

Wednesday: Upper 70s again with mostly sunny skies

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

