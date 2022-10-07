Dorchester Paws hosting ‘black out’ adoption event

SkyView
By Steven Ardary
Oct. 7, 2022
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Those interested in adopting a dog can experience a unique way to find their next furry friend.

Dorchester Paws is hosting a “Black Out” adoption event from 5-7 p.m. Friday.

The shelter says the kennels will be “covered” and adoption counselors will be outside of the shelter to match potential adopters with an animal that fits their lifestyle.

The shelter says the event is possible thanks to the information gained when all the shelter’s animals were placed with temporary fosters ahead of Hurricane Ian.

“The main asks our adoption counselors get are questions pertaining to if the animal is good with kids, cats or other dogs” Director of Operations April Howard says. “Our emergency fosters were incredible and when they returned the animal, they gave us so much to be able to pass along to future adopters. We thought, why not, now’s the time to pair a family with their perfect match!”

Adopters can foster to adopt any of the animals to ensure it’s a fit. Adopters will get one week to decide before officially adopting.

Adoptions fees are $25.

