CPD releases surveillance photo of suspect in deadly Ripplemeyer shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department released a surveillance photo of the suspect in a deadly shooting. Friday the department posted a photo on social media of the suspect.

On Aug. 23, CPD responded to the North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Ave. after being alerted to a gunshot around 3:30 p.m. that Tuesday. Investigators found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound, identified as Travis K. Sutton. Sutton died of his injuries at an area hospital.

Investigators released a photo of a suspect vehicle on Aug. 25.

#ColumbiaPDSC Update: Here’s a surveillance picture of the suspect accused of fatally shooting a 20-yr-old man at 100 Ripplemeyer Dr. on 8/23/22. Ballistic evidence has been collected. Use the #Crimestoppers QR Code to report your anonymous tip. pic.twitter.com/6zf8bH5VnK — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 7, 2022

