CPD releases surveillance photo of suspect in deadly Ripplemeyer shooting

CPD released this surveillance photo Friday evening on social media.
CPD released this surveillance photo Friday evening on social media.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department released a surveillance photo of the suspect in a deadly shooting. Friday the department posted a photo on social media of the suspect.

On Aug. 23, CPD responded to the North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Ave. after being alerted to a gunshot around 3:30 p.m. that Tuesday. Investigators found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound, identified as Travis K. Sutton. Sutton died of his injuries at an area hospital.

Investigators released a photo of a suspect vehicle on Aug. 25.

