SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Clemson travels to Boston College, first trip since 2018

Security keeps watch over the Clemson-N.C. State game while on top of the new scoreboard in...
Security keeps watch over the Clemson-N.C. State game while on top of the new scoreboard in Clemson, S.C. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)(Travis Bell | Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA))
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson will meet Boston College at Chestnut Hill Saturday, Oct. 8 for the first time in four years. The teams played in Death Valley for three straight seasons between 2019 and 2021.

The Tigers will take on the Eagles at Alumni Stadium with a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

The No. 5 ranked Clemson enters into Saturday’s game with a strong showing behind them, with victories over the No. 21 Wake Forest and consensus No. 10 NC State. The Tigers currently are one of only four programs in the 2022 season with two AP Top 25 victories. The other teams are Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech.

Saturday is the third installment in a five-game stretch for the ACC Atlantic Division games for Clemson.

The last time Clemson played against Boston at Chestnut Hill in 2018 the Tigers scored 27 points to the Eagle’s seven.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image from Blythewood HS where investigators were at the scene after reports of school...
RCSD investigating Blythewood hoax threat, no active shooter
Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for...
Woman sentenced to prison after knowingly selling uncut fentanyl, causing a man’s death
Forest Acres says goodbye to Marlboro Inn
Forest Acres says goodbye to “nuisance” Marlboro Inn
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
It happened on US 176 near Big Oaks Drive around 5:45 p.m.
Motorcyclist killed after being ejected, run over by another motorcyclist, troopers say

Latest News

Team Rewind and UofSC Women's Basketball Team join in partnership to combat type 2 diabetes.
UofSC Women’s Basketball team announces partnership to combat type 2 diabetes
North Carolina State cornerback Aydan White (3) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson wide...
Clemson defeats NC State in Death Valley showdown
Tonka Hemingway celebrates after scoring a two-point conversion
Gamecocks defeat SC State in Thursday night showdown, 50-10
FILE PHOTO of Williams-Brice Stadium
UofSC takes on SC State in Thursday night game