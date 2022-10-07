Church donates $3000 to establish food pantry at Richland Northeast High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday Pastor Chris Leevy Johnson and the Brookland Baptist Church donated $3000 to establish a food pantry at Richland Northeast High School.

The church and the pastor said they’re committed to establishing a food pantry at every high school in Richland Two. Friday’s donation to Richland Northeast was made in honor of an R2 graduate, Justice Reginé Stewart.

Stewart was an artistic and ambitious student at Richland Northeast. She graduated in 2014. She went on to serve in the Marine Corps but was killed by an impaired driver while out on a run.

Stewart’s mother Tia was at the announcement and said the honor is fitting of her daughter, Justice used to share her lunches with other children who didn’t have anything to eat.

The district said it continues to hold a moratorium on enforcing lunch debts. Earlier in the year parents raised concerns over the district’s meal policy after an email was sent to families.

