SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Amber Alert issued in Texas for 12-year-old girl, 7-month-old boy

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Jada Welch, 12, and Tristan...
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Jada Welch, 12, and Tristan Welch, a 7-month-old boy, after the children were allegedly abducted Friday afternoon. Alethia Tyson, 35, and Scott Welch, 43, are shown on the top row.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Joe Villasana and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Jada Welch, 12, and Tristan Welch, a 7-month-old boy, after the children were allegedly abducted.

Police believe the children are in “grave or immediate danger.”

The suspects in the Amber Alert are Alethia Tyson, 35, and Scott Welch, 43.

The children were last seen in the 1000 block of McAda Drive, Midlothian, Texas, shortly after noon on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Jada is reportedly 5′3″ and weighs about 100 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

The baby boy is bald, weighs about 18 pounds, and has blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, call 911 immediately or the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for...
Woman sentenced to prison after knowingly selling uncut fentanyl, causing a man’s death
It happened on US 176 near Big Oaks Drive around 5:45 p.m.
Motorcyclist killed after being ejected, run over by another motorcyclist, troopers say
Columbia police officer passes away during fitness assessment
Family, friends gather for funeral of CPD officer who died during fitness assessment
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash stalls traffic on I-20 west near I-77
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash stalls traffic on I-20 west near I-77
While details remain limited, Governor Henry McMaster gave additional insight on what law...
McMaster suggests school shooter hoax calls may have come from “same place”

Latest News

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is shown in her office on Tuesday, Jan. 4,...
Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe
Edward Howell, pictured with his wife and two children, sprang into action when he came across...
Good Samaritan placed on ventilator after saving others in fiery ambulance crash
The Justice Stewart Food Pantry was named in honor of Stewart, a graduate of Richland Northeast...
Church donates $3000 to establish food pantry at Richland Northeast High School
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday, Oct...
Kevin Spacey trial witness claims sexual abuse by actor