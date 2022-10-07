4 adults arrested on child abuse charges after ‘child torture’ diagnosis of victim, deputies say

WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested four adults on child abuse charges after a doctor said a child’s bruises met the criteria for a medical diagnosis of child torture.

According to the sheriff’s office, on September 2 deputies responded to Waspnest Road to assist the Department of Social Services (DSS) with a detailed child abuse allegation that the agency had received from an anonymous source.

Deputies say, upon arrival, they were informed by a caseworker that DSS had come out to the home on several occasions to investigate, but the four adults at the home had hidden the victim.

Four children of various ages were found in the home, but the oldest child had a noticeable limp and temporary tattoos covering multiple visible bruises on both legs, deputies say.

The four adults were identified as the oldest child’s father 25-year-old Ian Tatro, step-mother 24-year-old Tenika Draper, step-grandmother 47-year-old Trina Rae Draper and 28-year--old step-uncle Ryan Dezotelle.

Tenika Draper admitted to putting makeup on the victim’s leg to cover up the bruising once DSS started coming to the house.

The sheriff’s office says the oldest and the other three children were all placed into emergency protective custody with DSS and the victim was taken to the hospital and admitted due to the extent of the bruising and blood loss concerns.

Deputies say medical personnel and one of the investigators spoke with the victim at the hospital where more detailed information was discovered.

It was also discovered, after the evaluation of a forensic doctor, that the victim met the criteria for a medial diagnosis of child torture.

The sheriff’s office says the victim gave detailed and credible disclosures of multiple instances of abuse by various means from all four adults in the home.

The four adults are charged with the following:

Tatro is charged with 13 counts of unlawful neglect of a child and two counts of obstruction.

Tenika Draper is charged with 11 counts of unlawful neglect of a child and three counts of obstruction

Trina Draper is charged with five counts of cruelty to children, three counts of obstruction and one count of assault and battery.

Dezotelle is charged with three counts of cruelty to children, three counts of assault and battery and two counts of obstruction.

Tatro has remained in jail since his initial charge in September, but the step-mother, Tenika Draper, bonded out of jail from being arrested last month, deputies say.

She and the the two other suspects were found at the house on Thursday and arrested on their respective warrants.

A search warrant was also executed at the house which led to the discovery of more evidence that further corroborated the victim’s disclosure.

All four will appear before a magistrate on Friday at 2 p.m. for an arraignment on the 46 warrants.

