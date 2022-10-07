SkyView
2 days since toddler disappeared from his Chatham Co. home

By Paige Phillips
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It has now been two days since a toddler was last seen at his home on Buckhalter Road.

Quinton Simon was last seen at his home around 6 a.m. on Wednesday. He was reported missing to police that same morning after 9 a.m.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley will be giving an update on the case around 10 a.m. Friday morning during Chatham County’s commission meeting.

FIRST ALERT- Warmer today but a little cooler for the weekend