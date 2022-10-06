SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Thai police: More than 30 killed in childcare center attack

Police say the gunman opened fire early in the afternoon in the center in the town of Nongbua...
Police say the gunman opened fire early in the afternoon in the center in the town of Nongbua Lamphu and killed 30 people before taking his own life.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGKOK (AP) — More than 30 people, primarily children, were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire in a childcare center in northeastern Thailand, authorities said.

Police Maj. Gen. Achayon Kraithong said the shooting occurred early in the afternoon in the center in the town of Nongbua Lamphu.

He said the attacker killed 30 people before taking his own life. He had no more details.

A spokesperson for a regional public affairs office said 26 deaths have been confirmed so far — 23 children, two teachers and one police officer.

According to Thai media reports, the gunman also used knives in the attack and then fled the building.

Photographs showed at least two bodies on the floor of the center covered in white sheets.

Several media outlets identified the assailant as a former police lieutenant colonel from the region but there was no immediate official confirmation.

The Daily News newspaper reported that after fleeing the scene of the attack the assailant returned to his home and killed himself along with his wife and child.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image from Blythewood HS where investigators were at the scene after reports of school...
RCSD investigating Blythewood hoax threat, no active shooter
Forest Acres says goodbye to Marlboro Inn
Forest Acres says goodbye to “nuisance” Marlboro Inn
Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for...
Woman sentenced to prison after knowingly selling uncut fentanyl, causing a man’s death
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Beaufort High School students gathered at the football stadium bleachers after a fake school...
FBI involved in false shooting report investigation at Beaufort High, other S.C. schools

Latest News

FILE - The predawn strikes Thursday came hours after Ukraine’s president announced that the...
Russian rockets slam into Ukrainian city near nuclear plant
Meet Fenrir. At 18.8 inches tall, he is the tallest living domestic cat in the world, the...
Cat in Michigan named tallest living domestic feline
Meet Fenrir. At 18.8 inches tall, he is the tallest living domestic cat in the world, the...
Meet the tallest domestic cat
FILE - Each prize carries a cash award of nearly $900,000 and will be handed out on Dec. 10.
Nobel panel to announce winner of literature prize
FILE - New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows through on a solo home run, his 62nd of the...
Fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR offered $2M for ball