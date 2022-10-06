SkyView
Soda City Live: Run for Life - a race to the finish

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Daybreak LifeCare Center will soon be hosting its 6th Annual Run for Life 5k walk/run. This year’s theme is A Race to the Finish.

Eddie Benton is the executive director of Daybreak Lifecare Center. And Wendy Gillard is the director of client services. They joined Soda City Live to invite the community to support the services available at the center. They say they exist to walk alongside women and families facing unplanned pregnancies in the greater Columbia area. All of their services are free and kept completely confidential.

The event will be Saturday, October 15th at Saluda Shoals Park. That’s at 6071 St. Andrews Road in Columbia. The run/walk will begin at 9:00 a.m. Feel free to bring along the family and your dogs.

To learn more about Daybreak, go to https://daybreakcola.org/. Register for the race at https://secure.fundeasy.com/ministrysync/event/website/home/?e=22335.

