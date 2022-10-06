Soda City Live: The return of Oktoberfest Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a two-year hiatus, the original Oktoberfest Columbia is returning for a weekend of fun, food, and authentic German experience.

The event will be held at the Incarnation Lutheran Church From Friday, October 7, until Sunday, October 9.

This year will feature a kinderzone for young ones with face painting, balloon art, and a playground.

