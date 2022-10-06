SkyView
Soda City Live: The return of Oktoberfest Columbia

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a two-year hiatus, the original Oktoberfest Columbia is returning for a weekend of fun, food, and authentic German experience.

The event will be held at the Incarnation Lutheran Church From Friday, October 7, until Sunday, October 9.

This year will feature a kinderzone for young ones with face painting, balloon art, and a playground.

For more info, click here.

