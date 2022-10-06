Soda City Live: The return of Oktoberfest Columbia
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a two-year hiatus, the original Oktoberfest Columbia is returning for a weekend of fun, food, and authentic German experience.
The event will be held at the Incarnation Lutheran Church From Friday, October 7, until Sunday, October 9.
This year will feature a kinderzone for young ones with face painting, balloon art, and a playground.
For more info, click here.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.