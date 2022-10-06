Soda City Live: Nashville Songwriters in the Round

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, you can spend the evening sipping on a cocktail, savoring delicious food, and listening to songwriters perform songs they have written for your favorite music stars.

Healthy Learners is hosting Nashville Songwriters in the Round.

Funds raised at this event will support efforts to provide students in the Midlands with better access to healthcare. Healthy Learners can then help remove potential health barriers to learning that can hinder a student’s performance in the classroom.

Amy Splittgerber is the executive director of Healthy Learners. And Christian Markle is the organization’s director of development. They joined Soda City Live to invite music lovers to their unique event.

Organizers of the fundraiser say this event is the hottest ticket in town. It sells out each year. The exquisite event venue, delicious food and beverages, and wonderful fellowship will combine to make for a memorable evening - all while helping the organization Healthy Learners.

The Nashville Songwriters in the Round hosted by Healthy Learners is tomorrow, October 7 at 6:30 p.m. It’s at the Millstone at Adams Pond which is at 5301 Bluff Road in Columbia. Tickets are $200.

Go to https://healthylearners.com/events/songwriters-midlands/ to purchase tickets.

