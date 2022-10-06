SkyView
Myrtle Beach State Park begins to repair pier, Huntington Beach reopens Thursday

A portion of the pier will hopefully reopen in 30-90 days.
By Corinne McGrath
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach State Park is working to repair the pier that was damaged during Hurricane Ian.

“We hope to have a portion of the pier open within the next 30 to 90 days,” said Myrtle Beach State Park Manager Troy Crider. “It will probably take a while before we get that final pylon on the end of the pier done. We don’t have a time frame for that as of this time.”

Throughout the day Wednesday, park employees started to haul wood planks from the back of pickup trucks onto the pier.

The park also lost three of its beach accesses.

Myrtle Beach State Park closed over the weekend but reopened Monday after employees cleared the roads and campground.

The sea turtles’ nest were unharmed during the storm.

“We were very fortunate in that category,” said Crider. “Everything had hatched prior to the storm so all of our nest were able to be inventoried prior to the storm arriving. "

Huntington Beach State Park has remained closed since Friday but will be re-opened Thursday, October 6.

The park had severe flooding of around four feet in some areas. One of the boardwalks also floated away into the causeway.

