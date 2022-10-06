SkyView
Motorcyclist killed after being ejected, ran over by another motorcyclist, troopers say

It happened on US 176 near Big Oaks Drive around 5:45 p.m.
It happened on US 176 near Big Oaks Drive around 5:45 p.m.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and two others were injured in a Wednesday afternoon crash.

It happened on US 176 near Big Oaks Drive around 5:45 p.m.

A 2015 Buick SUV traveling east and a 2015 Harley Davidson Motorcycle going west collided, according to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell. The rider and passenger of the motorcycle were ejected.

After being ejected, the rider was hit by a 2012 Honda Motorcycle, Tidwell said.

The rider of the Harley Davidson died, and the passenger was taken to the hospital. The passenger of the Honda was also taken to the hospital.

Highway Patrol is investigating with assistance from the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

