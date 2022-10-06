Lexington man arrested on drug charges

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a Lexington man on drug trafficking charges.

Nehemiah Jimmy Mayes, 28, is charged with two counts of meth trafficking, trafficking cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II narcotic, which agents identified as fentanyl, according to deputies.

“Agents arranged multiple controlled purchases of meth from Mayes,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Those buys led to multiple search warrants at different locations as part of our work on the case.”

Deputies say tips from the community led to Mayes’ arrest.

Agents seized a large amount of drugs and more than $16,000 in cash, according to Koon. They also seized two vehicles that they say were connected with the drug operation.

“We’re glad to get these drugs off the street, which will likely save lives and limit Mayes’ ability to profit off the lives of people in our community.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.