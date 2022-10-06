SkyView
“It destroyed me,” Parents react to active shooter hoax at Blythewood High School

By Ashley Jones
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Mothers and fathers were hugging their children. Tears of both sadness and relief filled the stadium at Blythewood High. A long line of parents stretched from the east gate to the west gate. This chaos - stemming from a viral video on TikTok.

“A kid on google classroom said he was going to come to the school and kill a teacher, but he wasn’t going to mess with any of the special education students,” said Terrian Thomoleo, a student.

Terrian Thomoleo is a student at Blythewood Highschool. WIS spoke with her and her father just minutes after the two reunited. She says like many students she went into hiding after reports of a shooter on campus. During that time, she sent texts to her father.

“I’m like stop thinking and find out. Remember the baseball field, because that’s where we’re supposed to meet if anything goes on, and she’s like ok,” said Terrance Thomoleo, a father.

Her father Terrance says he has prepared her for moments like this.

“Make sure that you’re looking, listening, and observing what’s going on around you and make sure you know your exits,” said Thomoleo.

WIS also spoke with two other fathers standing on the sidewalk of the entrance of the school before they received directions on where they could meet their children, both fathers received texts from their kids about an active shooter.

“We’re locked in a closet. There’s an active shooter and I’m okay right now. That destroyed me,” said Bryan Hall.

“Just so much anxiety rushing up here and just wanting to come and get my kids,” he added.

But parents are hoping that the district will take today as a lesson in prevention.

“The response was good, but they just need to do more to mitigate this,” said Brian Nelson.

According to public school review, more than 1800 students attend Blythewood Highschool. Some agencies on campus during the dismissal include the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the fire department, EMS, and the FBI.

