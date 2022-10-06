FIRST ALERT- Warm afternoon Friday, and a little cooler for the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mid 80s are on the way for Friday afternoon, then we see upper 70s Saturday and mid 70s by Sunday.

First Alert Headlines:

Mid 80s and sunny skies for Friday, above average for this time of year.

A cold front moves through Friday night and knocks our temps down into the upper 70s for Saturday.

Sunday is partly cloudy with mid 70s for highs.

We see upper 70s early next week with continued dry conditions.

There’s a chance of some showers Thursday and Friday of next week.

In the tropics, we are watching two tropical waves that have high probability of becoming named systems.

First Alert Summary:

The gorgeous weather continues throughout the weekend!

Tonight lows are in the low 50s with clear skies.

High pressure located to our southeast will funnel in some weak flow from the west/southwest and that helps bump our temps into the mid 80s by Friday afternoon.

A cold front nears Friday night and comes in Saturday morning. This brings a few clouds and increases our winds out of the northeast at around 5-15mph with an occasional gust to 20mph. Temps are not as cool Saturday morning with lows in the mid to upper 50s as atmospheric mixing occurs with the frontal passage. But cold air advection is the name of the game for the day Saturday which means colder air will be moving in behind the front so expect highs in the mid to upper 70s instead of the 80s.

Sunday we see the winds relax and skies are clear. Lows are in the low 50s and highs Sunday are near 74. A trough in the jet stream swings south and creates some clouds for us, so expect partly cloudy skies, chances of rain are below 20%.

Monday we still have partly cloudy skies and mid 50s to start the day and upper 70s by the afternoon. We continue to stay dry Tuesday and Wednesday with upper 70s and mostly sunny skies. Lows are in the mid 50s.

Our next chance of rain happens Thursday and Friday as a cold front nears the region. Our best chance is around Friday with a 40% shot.

In the tropics we have 2 systems. Potential Tropical Depression #13 is north of Venezuela and has a 100% chance of developing in the next 5 days. It’s track is westward throughout the Caribbean Sea into Central America around Nicaragua. The other is right off the coast of Africa and is called Tropical Depression 12. Right now, it’s no threat to land and it looks to stay weak for the next several days.

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with lows in the low 50s.

Friday: 50s For the AM with mid 80s for the afternoon and sunny skies.

Saturday: Cooler temperatures with lows in the mid 50s and highs reaching the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday: Near 50 in the morning and highs reaching the mid 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with lows near 50 in the morning and highs reaching the mid 70s by the afternoon.

Tuesday: Upper 70s Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday: Upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

