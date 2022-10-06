SkyView
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash stalls traffic on I-20 west near I-77
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 west near I-77 slowed traffic Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. between Exit 76 and Exit 73A, according to SCDOT.

Lanes were closed but have since reopened. However, as of 9:15, the average speed near the crash is 13 mph.

If you have to travel through the area, use caution and expect delays.

