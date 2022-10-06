SkyView
CDC: More than 2.5 million students use e-cigarettes, survey says

FILE - A CDC study surveyed middle and high school students on the usage of e-cigarettes and...
By KIMA staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(KIMA) - According to a new survey, more than 2.5 million U.S. middle and high school students say they use e-cigarettes.

The study was published Thursday in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s morbidity and mortality weekly report.

Researchers say e-cigarettes continue to be the most commonly used tobacco product among students.

The 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey was conducted between Jan. 18 and May 31 of 2022.

Researchers from the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration looked at responses and found that more than 14% of high school students and more than 3% of middle school students reported using e-cigarettes within the previous 30 days.

Of those, 42% reported using them frequently and nearly 28% of them reported daily use.

Most e-cigarettes contain highly addictive nicotine which can harm the developing adolescent brain and can increase the risk of future addiction to other drugs.

