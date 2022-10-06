SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Homecoming bonfire explodes in Florida

Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School
By WJHG Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP/Gray News) - An explosion happened during the lighting of a traditional homecoming bonfire at A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven on Wednesday, Bay District Schools reported.

School district officials said they are investigating the cause of the blast and said they followed their customary safety protocols. They also said everyone is safe and no students were put in danger because no one was very close to the bonfire when the blast occurred.

“Deputies and firefighters were already on hand, in line with our customary safety protocols, and so they immediately jumped in to ensure the fire remained contained,” the school district said.

A homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School on Wednesday. No one was reported hurt by...
A homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School on Wednesday. No one was reported hurt by the blast.(WJHG)

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said a school resource officer lit the fire and has done so at the school for the last seven years, but won’t be doing it in the future.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said the department takes responsibility for the incident.

“Safety precautions were in place, to include the fire department on site and the students positioned at a safe distance behind a fence, That prevented injury or fire, but it still should not have happened,” Ford said in a statement. “We apologize for any distress this has caused, and I assure you that we are officially out of the bonfire business.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image from Blythewood HS where investigators were at the scene after reports of school...
RCSD investigating Blythewood hoax threat, no active shooter
Forest Acres says goodbye to Marlboro Inn
Forest Acres says goodbye to “nuisance” Marlboro Inn
Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for...
Woman sentenced to prison after knowingly selling uncut fentanyl, causing a man’s death
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Beaufort High School students gathered at the football stadium bleachers after a fake school...
FBI involved in false shooting report investigation at Beaufort High, other S.C. schools

Latest News

Soldier serving in Iraq surprises wife at hospital for birth of first child
LIVE: Richland County Sheriff to hold briefing
Columbia police officer passes away during fitness assessment
LIVE: Family, friends gather for funeral of CPD officer who died during fitness assessment
David Strickland, 44
Deputies offering reward for inmate who escaped in Union Co.
A cinematographer catches on video a person jumping along rooftops in New York City, but the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man jumps along rooftops of New York high-rise