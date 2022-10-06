SkyView
Annual Isabel Law Breakfast to Raise Money in the Fight against Breast Cancer

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- People in the community will have an opportunity to fellowship and share the most important meal of the day for an important cause.

The City of Columbia will host their annual Isabel Law Breakfast to raise money for local programs and resources in the fight against breast cancer.

Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann is leading the initiative this year, with the event taking place at the Columbia Museum of Art Friday, October 7th from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at several locations around the city.

  • City Hall- 1737 Main Street
  • Columbia Fire Department - 1800 Laurel Street
  • Columbia Police Department- 1 Justice Square
  • Columbia Water Customer Service- 3000 Harden Street.

Annual Isabel Law breakfast to raise money in the fight against breast cancer