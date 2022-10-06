SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Amazon to hire 150,000 workers for holidays

Amazon said workers can earn an average pay of $19 per hour, based on their position and...
Amazon said workers can earn an average pay of $19 per hour, based on their position and location within the U.S.(NikR / Sketchfab / CC BY-SA 4.0/Amazon)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season.

The announcement, made Thursday, shows the e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than Walmart, which said last month it would hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, compared to 150,000 in 2021.

Amazon, which typically beefs up its operations during the holidays, was looking for the same number of seasonal employees last year.

Amazon said Thursday that workers can earn an average pay of $19 per hour, based on their position and location within the U.S. It had announced last week it would raise its average pay for its frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a move aimed towards attracting more employees in a tight labor market. The company also said it would make changes so employees can get paid more frequently than one or twice a month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image from Blythewood HS where investigators were at the scene after reports of school...
RCSD investigating Blythewood hoax threat, no active shooter
Forest Acres says goodbye to Marlboro Inn
Forest Acres says goodbye to “nuisance” Marlboro Inn
Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for...
Woman sentenced to prison after knowingly selling uncut fentanyl, causing a man’s death
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Beaufort High School students gathered at the football stadium bleachers after a fake school...
FBI involved in false shooting report investigation at Beaufort High, other S.C. schools

Latest News

Columbia police officer passes away during fitness assessment
LIVE: Family, friends gather for funeral of CPD officer who died during fitness assessment
South Carolina basketball
UofSC Women’s Basketball team partners with NIL to combat type 2 diabetes
Morning Consult: ‘Democrats are maintaining an advantage’ in the midterm generic ballot despite...
Morning Consult: ‘Democrats are maintaining an advantage’ in the midterm generic ballot despite President Biden’s low approval rating
Flags for the fallen: Senators begin weekend of remembrance for firefighters lost in duty
Flags for the fallen: Senators begin weekend of remembrance for firefighters lost in duty