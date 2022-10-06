SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

2 young children die in attack by 2 family dogs, sheriff’s dept. says

Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.
Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.(Gray News, file image)
By Christopher Cheatham and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the deaths of a 2-year-old and a 5-month-old after they were attacked by two family dogs in their home around 3:30 p.m.

The children were pronounced dead at the scene. Their mother was also attacked and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image from Blythewood HS where investigators were at the scene after reports of school...
RCSD investigating Blythewood hoax threat, no active shooter
Forest Acres says goodbye to Marlboro Inn
Forest Acres says goodbye to “nuisance” Marlboro Inn
Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for...
Woman sentenced to prison after knowingly selling uncut fentanyl, causing a man’s death
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Beaufort High School students gathered at the football stadium bleachers after a fake school...
FBI involved in false shooting report investigation at Beaufort High, other S.C. schools

Latest News

A University of Arizona professor was shot and killed Wednesday by a former student, who has...
University of Arizona professor shot, killed by former student, authorities say
Quinton Simon went missing from his home in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday.
Search continues for missing toddler in Georgia
Blythewood nonprofit Red Barn Retreat expands offerings to first responders through $100k grant...
Blythewood nonprofit Red Barn Retreat expands offerings to first responders through $100k grant from the town
A 'Stranger Things' Halloween display will reopen this weekend.
‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display allowed to reopen
FILE - Cherelle Griner, wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, speaks during a news conference in...
Brittney Griner at ‘weakest moment’ in Russia, her wife says