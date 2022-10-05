SkyView
WATCH: Sheriff Leon Lott speaks on school shooting hoax

Sheriff Leon Lott
Sheriff Leon Lott(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is speaking with WIS about Wednesday’s school shooting hoax call.

Lott said RCSD responded to Blythewood High School in under two minutes from receiving notification about the threat. He explained over 100 members of law enforcement were at the school Wednesday.

“This is something we train for, hope it never happens in real life,” he explained. He said students and staff followed their safety procedures correctly, “The practices that they’ve been doing, the drills that they’ve been doing paid off today.”

“Hug your kids, listen to them and talk to them about what happened today,” he said.

