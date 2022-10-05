WATCH: Richland Two Superintendent speaks after school shooting hoax

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dr. Baron R. Davis spoke with WIS Wednesday evening after a school shooting hoax at Blythewood High School.

Wednesday morning the school was sent into lockdown after reports of a school shooting. Law enforcement responded and the school was locked down while it was investigated.

It was one of 16 threats made across the state that turned out to be hoaxes.

Davis said one of the areas the district will look to improve in the future is the reunification process for families.

He said that parents will be receiving information about a remote learning day for students Thursday. The district will be speaking with the staff to debrief them and looking to address student mental health needs.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.