SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Troopers: 1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg tractor-trailer crash

It happened on Five Chop Road near Creekmeadow Circle at 5:40 a.m.
It happened on Five Chop Road near Creekmeadow Circle at 5:40 a.m.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday morning crash that left one person dead and two others injured.

It happened on Five Chop Road near Creekmeadow Circle at 5:40 a.m.

A 2006 Lexus traveling east on Creekmeadow Circle and a 2000 Peterbilt tractor-trailer traveling south on Five Chop Road made contact, according to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell

The driver of the Lexus died, Tidwell said. Meanwhile, the driver of the tractor-trailer and the passenger of the Lexus were taken to the hospital.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image from Blythewood HS where investigators were at the scene after reports of school...
RCSD investigating Blythewood hoax threat, no active shooter
According to investigators, a woman was shot by her husband at their home on Haskell Road near...
Lexington Co. Deputies: Man shot his wife then took his own life
Forest Acres says goodbye to Marlboro Inn
Forest Acres says goodbye to “nuisance” Marlboro Inn
A Berea man pleaded not guilty to charges after being caught on camera groping his 16-year-old...
Ohio man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school
Jessie Jeffcoat was injured after a tree fell on her car in Irmo.
“We’re trying to keep her spirits lifted,”: driver of car crushed by tree now recovering with severe injuries

Latest News

A 17-year-old student has been charged with taking a gun to school.
Lower Richland student charged for bringing gun onto campus
Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis
Blythewood High School on remote learning Thursday after school shooting hoax
Beaufort High School students gathered at the football stadium bleachers after a fake school...
FBI involved in false shooting report investigation at Beaufort High, other S.C. schools
Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media...
‘It’s just ridiculous’: Reported school shootings in Horry County, across SC a hoax