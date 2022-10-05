Surfside Beach cleans up after Ian; Crews try beach-scraping to restore dunes

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In the South Strand, crews are continuing cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian.

Like several other beaches across the Grand Strand, Surfside Beach’s dunes are mostly gone.

Surfside Mayor, Bob Hellyer, said public works crews began recovery before Hurricane Ian.

He said their efforts first started with preparations before the storm even hit.

“At the very beginning of it, our public works came through, we took down all of our hanging baskets, we took down anything that could blow and do damage,” said Mayor Hellyer. “We also took our lakes and our waterways and we lowered them.”

Mayor Hellyer said Surfside’s major issues are recovering debris and the loss of the dunes.

“You know the biggest problem we had with the storm is it came during high tide,” Mayor Hellyer said. “So, all that water that breached it, I mean, there was no place to go. All of our lakes which were now full because of the rain.”

Now, crews are beach-scrapping, which is a process of moving sand from near the shore over to where the dunes used to sit.

Overall, Mayor Hellyer said Surfside Beach is in pretty good shape all because of the preparations and recovery efforts from public works crews and the community.

