Soda City Live: Walk to End Alzheimer’s happening October 8

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than 6 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease. In our state, more than 95,000 South Carolinians are living with it.

Right now, there’s no cure. You can join in the fight to find one in the upcoming 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s Columbia chapter will host the walk Saturday, October 8, at Segra Park.

