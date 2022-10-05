Soda City Live: Enjoy the musical notes from Parker Quartet

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina’s chamber music quartet-in-residence, Parker Quartet, is in town for an ear-catching fall series.

The members of the Parker Quartet are Daniel Chong and Ken Hamao playing the violins, Jessica Bodner on the viola, and Kee-Hyun Kim on the cello.

The Parker Quartet members are recipients of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Chamber Music Performance. They are on the faculty at Harvard University and are UofSC’s Quartet-in-Residence. During the year they also tour throughout the United States and Europe.

They have been coming to Columbia twice a year for almost ten years. During their time, they perform two concerts, work with students at UofSC, and visit local schools.

The Thursday, October 6 concert will feature works by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw, selections from their debut recording, and their Grammy Award-winning recording.

Residency Concert

Thursday, October 6, 7:30 p.m.

School of Music Recital Hall

Tickets are available at KogerCenterForTheArts.com

Free Family Concert

Sunday, October 9, 5:30 p.m

Darla Moore School of Business Johnson Hall

In addition, in celebration of its tenth anniversary as artist-in-residency with The University of South Carolina, the Parker Quartet will perform the complete Beethoven cycle over the course of six concerts March 23-30, 2023 in a special partnership with Historic Columbia.

