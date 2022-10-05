SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Senior girls step in to save high school football game from forfeiting

To help the school avoid another automatic loss, two fellow high school senior girls stepped up to play. (Source: Wewoka Public Schools / SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEWOKA, Okla. (Gray News) – A high school football team in a small town in Oklahoma nearly had to forfeit their game due to the lack of players.

The Wewoka High School football team already had to forfeit a game earlier in the season, also due to a lack of players.

To help the school avoid another automatic loss, two fellow high school seniors stepped up to play.

Softball players Natalie Davis and Callie Ramsey traded in their bats for pads and suited up to play under the Friday night lights.

A video shared by the Wewoka Tigers shows Davis punting the ball nearly 50 yards. In another clip, Davis kicks off and then makes the tackle on the play.

The Tigers ended up losing the home game 47–14 but were happy to get out and play.

Wewoka is located about 70 miles from Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

An image from Blythewood HS where investigators were at the scene after reports of school...
RCSD at Blythewood HS investigating gunshot report, no active shooter
According to investigators, a woman was shot by her husband at their home on Haskell Road near...
Lexington Co. Deputies: Man shot his wife then took his own life
A Berea man pleaded not guilty to charges after being caught on camera groping his 16-year-old...
Ohio man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school
Jessie Jeffcoat was injured after a tree fell on her car in Irmo.
“We’re trying to keep her spirits lifted,”: driver of car crushed by tree now recovering with severe injuries
Forest Acres says goodbye to Marlboro Inn
Forest Acres says goodbye to “nuisance” Marlboro Inn

Latest News

Baquer Namazi, an 85-year-old Iranian-American held by Iran over internationally criticized...
Detained Iranian-American, 85, leaves Iran for major surgery
Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media...
Reported shootings at Horry County schools and across the state are a hoax, police say
Raymond Moody
Court hearing scheduled for man accused of kidnapping, killing Brittanee Drexel
An image from Blythewood HS where investigators were at the scene after reports of school...
RCSD at Blythewood HS investigating gunshot report, no active shooter
SpaceX Crew5 astronauts, from left, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronaut Josh Cassada,...
Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years