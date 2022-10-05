Newberry Middle School placed on lockdown, receives hoax threat
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said Newberry Middle School received a notification about an active shooter.
NCSO said the school was placed on lockdown. It was determined to be a hoax.
This is one of several threats to schools across the state Wednesday.
- RELATED COVERAGE
- RCSD at Blythewood HS investigating gunshot report, no active shooter
- Police: ‘Possible emergency situation’ at Burke High School confirmed to be hoax
- No injuries reported, no shooter found after ‘shots fired’ call at Beaufort High
- Reported shootings at multiple Horry County schools a hoax, police say
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.