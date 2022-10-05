SkyView
Newberry Middle School placed on lockdown, receives hoax threat

By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said Newberry Middle School received a notification about an active shooter.

NCSO said the school was placed on lockdown. It was determined to be a hoax.

This is one of several threats to schools across the state Wednesday.

