SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lower Richland student charged for bringing gun onto campus

A 17-year-old student has been charged with taking a gun to school.
A 17-year-old student has been charged with taking a gun to school.(WRAL)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old Lower Richland High student has been charged with taking a gun to school.

The teen is being charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, and possession of a stolen firearm.

According to officers, around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 5, school administrators were made aware that the student had a weapon in his vehicle.

Administrators searched the student’s car and found a loaded gun in the trunk, the gun was taken by School Resource Officers.

There’s no evidence that any students or staff were threatened and the teen was booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image from Blythewood HS where investigators were at the scene after reports of school...
RCSD investigating Blythewood hoax threat, no active shooter
According to investigators, a woman was shot by her husband at their home on Haskell Road near...
Lexington Co. Deputies: Man shot his wife then took his own life
Forest Acres says goodbye to Marlboro Inn
Forest Acres says goodbye to “nuisance” Marlboro Inn
A Berea man pleaded not guilty to charges after being caught on camera groping his 16-year-old...
Ohio man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school
Jessie Jeffcoat was injured after a tree fell on her car in Irmo.
“We’re trying to keep her spirits lifted,”: driver of car crushed by tree now recovering with severe injuries

Latest News

It happened on Five Chop Road near Creekmeadow Circle at 5:40 a.m.
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg tractor-trailer crash
Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis
Blythewood High School on remote learning Thursday after school shooting hoax
Beaufort High School students gathered at the football stadium bleachers after a fake school...
FBI involved in false shooting report investigation at Beaufort High, other S.C. schools
Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media...
‘It’s just ridiculous’: Reported school shootings in Horry County, across SC a hoax