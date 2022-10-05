Lower Richland student charged for bringing gun onto campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old Lower Richland High student has been charged with taking a gun to school.

The teen is being charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, and possession of a stolen firearm.

According to officers, around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 5, school administrators were made aware that the student had a weapon in his vehicle.

Administrators searched the student’s car and found a loaded gun in the trunk, the gun was taken by School Resource Officers.

There’s no evidence that any students or staff were threatened and the teen was booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.