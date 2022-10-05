SkyView
Lexington District One hires new LHS assistant principal

Brendan Cafferty is the new assistant principal at Lexington High School.
Brendan Cafferty is the new assistant principal at Lexington High School.(Lexington County School District One)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees announced the hiring of a new assistant principal at Lexington High School.

Brendan P. Cafferty comes to the position with decades of educational experience. He began teaching in 1996 in the Savannah-Chatham County School District. In 1997 he taught earth science, physical science, and algebra at White Knoll Middle in Lexington District One.

He has served as an administrator, assistant athletic director, and high school director in his career. He most recently taught chemistry and physical science at District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties.

