Lexington District One Board of Trustees names superintendent

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees selected Dr. Gerrita L. Postlewait to serve as superintendent.

She was named superintendent on Tuesday, Oct. 4 after serving as interim superintendent since July.

Dr. Postlewait will be replacing Dr. Gregory Little who resigned in June to take on a role with the South Carolina Technical College System.

“I am honored to officially join such a dynamic school district,” said Dr. Postlewait. “I am excited to serve the students and staff, as we continue this important work.”

Dr. Postlewait has over 22 years of experience as a district leader. She has previously worked for Charleston County School District, Horry County Schools, and more.

During the meeting, Board Chair Anne Marie Green read a statement on behalf of the board, “When the search began, we asked our community what qualifications and characteristics we should look for in our next superintendent.”

Officials say the board received positive feedback regarding Dr. Postlewait during their search for a superintendent.

