Hours-long standoff with woman barricaded inside Greenville Co. hotel ends

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said an hours-long standoff at a Greenville County hotel has ended.

Deputies said they initially recieved a call Tuesday reporting that a woman left Sharpshooters gun range with a gun on Tuesday afternoon and possibly threatened to hurt herself. Deputies then discovered that she had gone to the Econolodge along Interstate Court, where she had barricaded herself inside a room.

Greenville County Standoff
Greenville County Standoff(FOX Carolina)

Deputies confirmed that the standoff ended at around 1:15 a.m. According to deputies, the woman died from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Coroner’s Office confirmed that they are now responding to the scene

This case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office.

We will update this story as we learned more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

