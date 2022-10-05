FIRST ALERT- Warming up Thursday and Friday, cooling back down for the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have cool starts for the next couple of days but high temps return to the 80s by Thursday and Friday afternoon. Temps cool off for the weekend, back into the 70s for highs.

First Alert Headlines:

Lows tonight are a bit warmer with temps down into the low 50s.

We have low 80s Thursday and mid 80s by Friday as high pressure builds.

A cold front moves through Friday night and knocks our temps down into the mid to low 70s.

Expect mid 70s early next week and continued dry weather, next chance of rain moves in Friday into Saturday.

In the tropics, we are watching two tropical waves that have high probability of becoming named systems.

First Alert Summary:

Temperatures tonight are in the low 50s with clear skies.

High pressure holds on to the region Thursday and Friday which helps us warm up. Highs are in the low 80s Thursday and mid 80s by Friday. Skies are sunny to mostly sunny for both days. Lows are in the low to mid 50s.

A cold front pushes in from the northwest Friday night. This mixes our atmosphere enough to keep our low temps a bit warmer with upper 50s. Expect a few clouds as the front passes, but there is just not enough moisture to warrant a chance of rain. Highs are the mid 70s Saturday afternoon.

Behind the front our temperatures are cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Skies are mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Overnight we are down to 50 into Sunday morning. Highs are reaching the low 70s Sunday with sunny skies.

Monday is cool to start with lows around 50 and highs reaching the mid 70s.

In the tropics we have 2 systems. 91L is just east of the Windward Islands and has a 80% chance of developing in the next 5 days. It’s track is westward throughout the Caribbean Sea. The other is right off the coast of Africa and is called Tropical Depression 12. Right now, it’s no threat to land and it looks to stay weak for the next several days.

Forecast Update:

Tonight Mostly clear skies with lows in the low 50s.

Thursday: Highs getting into the low 80s with sunny skies.

Friday: 50s For the AM with mid 80s for the afternoon with sunny skies.

Saturday: Cooler temperatures with lows in the mid 50s and highs reaching the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday: Near 50 in the morning and highs reaching the low 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with lows near 50 in the morning and highs reaching the mid 70s by the afternoon.

Tuesday: Mid 70s Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.

