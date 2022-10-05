SkyView
FBI issues statement on school hoax threats

FBI logo.
FBI logo.(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The FBI issued a statement Wednesday afternoon after multiple school hoax threats were called in across South Carolina.

The statement said,

“The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. Similar incidents have occurred recently across the country. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk.”

“While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

